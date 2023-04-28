When new quilters are “born,” they are like sponges, wanting to soak up any and all information that will help them become better piecers, appliquers, quilters, or whatever skills they feel they need.
They may join a Bee or a Guild to spend time with other more advanced quilters.
They look for beginning quilt classes being offered by quilt stores and perhaps go to their local library to see what kind of quilting books or magazines might be available to help them.
And we cannot forget about the World Wide Web and YouTube. You can learn just about anything on YouTube — for free.
When I was starting out, there was no internet and few other resources available. I ended up taking a community quilting class so I could learn the fine art of hand quilting.
When we moved from Hawaii to Texas I could not wait for the local guild’s monthly meeting, and my biggest goal was to go to the Houston International Quilt Festival.
A new quilter’s first trip to Houston is a life-changing experience. I can boast that I’ve attended this Festival over thirty times. Most of these trips included taking classes. Some classes I enrolled in were to learn a new technique, some were because I admired the instructor, and I’ve taken Charlotte Angotti’s “Let Me Surprise You” classes several times because I just wanted to take a class that I didn’t have to learn anything new except to enjoy piecing a quilt that was already cut out for me.
Even after catching Quilt Pox in 1982, I still take an occasional class. There’s always something new to learn. We need to stretch our quilting muscles.
There are times I feel very unmotivated and I need a swift kick to get me going again. Someone on Facebook called it Sewcrastination. Describes me to a tee.
So with that in mind, I registered for an online class offered by Bethanne Nemesh. She’s an expert in all things feather and her class sounded truly challenging. I can quilt feathers using my laser light on my longarm and following a feather pattern, but to just quilt feathers free motion?
I mulled over whether to sign up or not sign up. I tried to talk myself out of it several times. Finally, I just told myself that I’m worth the investment of taking this 14-week (lessons on Thursdays) class at a pretty hefty price. It’s a long commitment and I’m sure I’ll be falling behind.
Practice time will be a struggle because I’m going to have to squeeze time in between clients’ quilts. Bethanne explained that her course is tailored for the beginner quilter up to the experienced quilter. She made a very appealing sales pitch for her class and in the end I convinced myself I needed to take this class in order to offer my clients a better quilting option for their quilts.
I purchased a new child’s drawing board to do my practice drawing on and to follow along during the class videos. There is a Facebook Group established just for the people who are taking the class to see how everyone’s progressing. I’m still in the drawing stage, and when I get on the machine to start practicing, you can bet that I will not be posting any pictures.
When the next opportunity comes along for you to learn something new, are you going to take it?
I sure hope so. You’re worth it.
Nancy C. JUDD is a Herald correspondent.
