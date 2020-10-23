I know better than to do what I’m doing right now. This, for me, is NOT the time I decide to make a quilt, a queen-size quilt, for a Christmas gift. Anyone who knows me is aware of the fact that I usually take at least a year to complete a quilt. The longest it has taken me to complete a quilt was 19 years. But I have to admit it was my masterpiece, and was worth the wait.
After presenting the quilts to my relatives in Wisconsin in August, I heard little whispered hints about how my bother and sister-in-law’s wedding quilt has worn out. After all, it’s only 35 years old. Quilts don’t last forever, not if you use them. So after returning home I decided to make them a new one. They have downsized homes and their new bedroom only has room for a queen-size bed. That helps some.
This summer they remodeled their bedroom and it’s painted a nice light slate blue color. I decided a blue and white quilt would be perfect for that room. Exploring patterns took several days.
I was hoping to perhaps pick a pattern that would use my AccuQuilt to help with the cutting (the part of quilting I don’t particularly enjoy, even if it’s the most important part). No such luck.
I finally decided to make them a Tennessee Waltz pattern. It’s a relatively easy two block pattern.
After deciding on the pattern, I found a book and specific Plexiglas templates to help make the cutting and piecing more precise, and ordered them. Yes, I could have drafted the pattern myself, but I didn’t want to take the time to work all the bugs out of it. I wanted the cutting and piecing to go as smoothly as possible. After all, I’m on a time crunch here.
Once I received the book I figured out how much fabric I’d need and off to the quilt store I went. I purchased the white on white background fabric, a medium blue for the star points and a light blue and white print for the rest of the required pieces. Then I made myself a schedule in order to keep me focused on how to complete all the blocks. I’ll be attending a quilt retreat this month and I want all the 63 blocks ready to place on the layout wall in order to get the top completed while I’m there. Then when I return home it’ll be loaded on my longarm.
The question I haven’t answered yet is if I’m going to custom quilt or use an edge-to-edge design to quilt it. I’ll cross that bridge when I come to it.
Now, remember, all well planned projects always run into a snag or two. I’m hoping I’ve left myself enough time to complete this quilt no matter what obstacles come my way. Right now I’m two days behind in my original schedule, and after I work on the piecing today I’ll sit down and re-work my schedule plan. If I’ve figured right I should have the quilt completed before November. Famous last words.
NANCY C. JUDD is a Herald correspondent.
