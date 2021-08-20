Reading is the focus this week at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library.
Virtual programs that children and caregivers will enjoy this week at www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary.
Checkers Library TV at 2 p.m. Monday.
Baby Time with Ms. Euniceand Barry Bear at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday.
Story Time with Ms. Erica at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday.
Science Time with Ms. Heather at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Toddler Time with Ms. Lisa at 10:15 a.m. Thursday.
Family Time with Ms. Lisa at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Guest Reader at 10:15 a.m. Friday.
The Book Discussion Club announces Sarah Broom’s memoir “The Yellow House” as the topic for its Sept. 16 meeting.
Print and e-book formats are available through the library catalog.
TumbleBook Library is a resource for students who are reading independently or building reading skills.
Use the library’s link to access quality books, videos, games, and other learning materials appropriate for learners from kindergarten level through grade six.
Start the school year with these titles for young readers in the library catalog:
“Beatrice Zinker, Upside Down Thinker,” by Shelley Johannes;
“Love From The Crayons,” by Drew Daywalt;
“Paola Santiago And The Forest Of Nightmares,” by Tehlor Kay Mejia;
“Plants Vs. Zombies: Constructionary Tales,” by Paul Tobin;
“Revver The Speedway Squirrel,” by Sherri Duskey Rinker;
“Science Comics: Spiders: Worldwide Webs,” by Tait Howard;
“Sleepover At The Haunted Museum,” by Debbie Dadey;
“The Used-To-Be Best Friend,” by Dawn Quigley;
“Wave Of The Sea Dragon,” by Tracey West;
“¿Qué Serás?” by Yamile Saied Méndez.
