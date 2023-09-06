Rose Scott, 60, works in Harker Heights, lives in Killeen.
Rose Scott, 60, works in Harker Heights, lives in Killeen.
What is your job title? Real estate agent.
Married? Kids?
Not married, no kids. However, I am a caregiver for my sister, niece, and great-nephew.
Where are you from originally?
Pine Bluff, Arkansas.
Do you have any siblings?
Yes I have 11, and I am one of the younger ones.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
There is always a chance for growth and adventure.
What brought you to the area?
I got stationed here while I was in the military and decided to stay.
How long were you in the military?
I am a retired sergeant first class; after fourteen years, I medically retired.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
I dislike the fact that the shopping mall is not big enough.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
My favorite restaurant in Harker Heights is Cheddars.
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
The one-stop shop:Cracker Barrel.
How long have you been in real estate?
I have been in real estate for fifteen years.
Why do you love real estate?
I love real estate because it provides the opportunity to work from home and abroad.
What awards and achievements have you accomplished?
I have sold over 500 houses. I am a foster parent. I have to BS degrees — one in Social Work and one in Biology. I am also certified to teach. I do internships with other Realtors and those that want to become a Realtor.
What community work do you do?
Women Army Corps participant, provide food for the elderly called Bingo for groceries. 2 B.U.M. Inc. 3. real estate education.
What was the last book that you read?
The last book that I read was the Bible.
How long did you teach?
I taught at Killeen High for four years before I became a Realtor.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
Real Estate Video Clips- TV.
