This is my second time being here. I was stationed here as a child with my parents. I left the area after high school and then came back after college. I came back because I wanted to make a difference in the area that I was raised in.
Where you from originally?
I was born at Walter Reed Medical Center in D.C. I was a military brat. Most of my family are from Chicago, Illinois and Bogalusa, Louisiana.
Married?
Yes. I am happily married to Stephanie Moses. She is a graduate of Killeen High Class of 2001. And she is a teacher for the same school district she graduated from, Killeen Independent School District.
Do you have any children?
We have six children in total. Kylin Moses, 14; Naomi Lea, 14; Thairone Moses, 13; Austin Lea, 10; Marlie Moses, 2; and Mariah Moses, 2.
Tell me about your parents.
My mother is Candy Moses and she is a retired teacher at Ellison High School. She still lives here in Killeen. My dad is Eldridge Moses Sr. and he lives in Pennsylvania.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like the community and the atmosphere. I like how the Harker Heights community supports Harker Heights High School.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
I dislike the building up of a lot of houses so quickly. I feel like they are going to lose the sense of community that I have grown to love in this area.
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
My favorite places to shop in Harker Heights are H-E-B and Barnes & Noble.
Where is your favorite place to eat in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to eat in Harker Heights is Razzoo’s.
What community work do you do?
I am a coach for the Harker Heights Junior Knights basketball and football teams.
With my wife and our business, Little Ladies Day Spa, we have this monthly event were a local business can sponsor a foster child and that allows them to come to the spa and be a queen or princess for a day and get pampered from head to toe. We recently did this with Garden of Hope.
I run a mentorship program called Number One Sons where we teach young men about fishing, how to tie a tie., changing tires, how to replace brakes and more.
I am also a real estate agent with KCS Next Home Realty. Being a real estate agent allows me the extra time where I can help out with my community more.
I also help out with business media groups. The media group teaches young kids how to make content, work on green screen, how to do interviews and how to make music.
What was the last book that you read?
The last book that I read was “Rich Dad/Poor Dad.”
What was the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was called “HER.”
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
I see myself still around here selling houses and coaching my daughters.
