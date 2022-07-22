Deleisha Brown, 33, lives in Killeen, works in Harker Heights as a Realtor.
Where you from originally?
Where you from originally?
I am originally from Waycross, Georgia.
What brought you to the area?
I was in the Army and got stationed here and decided to stay here.
Married? Kids?
I have one child. I am not married.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like the convenient restaurants and The Plaza (Market Heights) area.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
I dislike the cell phone services currently.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
My favorite restaurant in Harker Heights is Ghengis Grill.
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop in Harker Heights is Target.
What was the last book that you read?
The last book that I read was “Feeding the Soul” by Tabitha Brown.
What is the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was “Fatherhood” with Kevin Hart in it.
What community work do you do?
I donate to Goodwill and I give real estate advice.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years I see myself back in Georgia.
I also see myself fixing and flipping homes.
I plan on traveling more, all while making more money.
