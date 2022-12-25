Arricka Price, 39, works as a Realtor, lives in Harker Heights.
Arricka Price, 39, works as a Realtor, lives in Harker Heights.
What is your job / occupation?
I own Price Realty Groups. I am a Realtor.
Married? Kids? (Would you like to mention spouse and kids names)?
Not married. Children: DeJuan, 18, in the Air Force, daughter Aria, age 4.
Where are you from originally?
El Paso, Texas.
What brought you to this area?
Superior Health Plan Company, which I was working for, transferred me back to Central Texas.
Do you have any siblings?
I have a 34-year-old younger brother, Arrick Jr.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like that it is its own little quaint community. I love the quick access to towns like Salado and Austin.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
I dislike that there aren’t any sidewalks.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
Gan Gan’s Chicken Shack.
What is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop is Target; I am a frequent visitor.
What community work do you do?
I do a lot of education events. I help people become homeowners and know the rights that they have. We hold classes for that. I teach people how to report rent to the creditor. I speak to students that want to be Realtors at one of the local schools.
What is your last book that you read?
The last book that I read was “Mindset Model and Marketing” by Tom Ferry.
What is the last movie that you saw?
“The Best Man Holiday.” I re- watched it to prepare for the new one, “The Best Man: Final Chapter.”
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
I see myself as a broker. I plan to be educating other future Realtors to do what I do and to do it better.
