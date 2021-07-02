The people at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library have been hard at work to provide quality programming and activities to the community for the summer, with a full schedule already set for July.
Now they are adding to the lineup, bringing a set of in-person creative writing workshops for kids.
Registration is already underway for the workshops, which will take place over three consecutive Thursdays in July: July 15, July 22, and July 29 at the library.
Library director Lisa Youngblood said the workshops will be conducted by “Professor C.,” an English teacher at Temple College.
Upper elementary students ages 8 to 10 will meet from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day, where they will play games and learn “story starters,” exploring their creativity as they learn and improve their writing skills.
Middle school and early high school students ages 12 to 14 will meet from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. each day, where they will learn how to write poetry and short stories.
As space is limited, registration for the three-part workshops is required. Call the library at 254-953-5491 to register or with any questions about the workshops.
There will also be a one-day workshop in August for teens ages 16 and up titled “How to Nail the College Essay.”
This program will be two hours in length and will focus on writing essays for college entrance, the SAT, the ACT, and the TSI.Registration has not yet opened for this event, but will be announced on the library’s Facebook page when it does become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.