Kyra Dodd, 31, lives in Harker Heights.
Where are you from originally?
I’m originally from a small town called Moody, Texas.
Married? Kids?
I am currently a single mother of six (four biological and with two bonus babies from the former relationship that I’m still actively involved in their life).
Do you have any siblings?
I am the fourth out of five children from my mother, Jo Ann Wilson. The oldest to youngest are Roddric Dodd Sr., 50; Keysha Huggins, 48; Kimberly Dodd, 46; Kyra Dodd, 31; and Rakeem Wilson, 24.
What is your job title?
Co-Owner/ co-founder of KreditKleanse, a business that educates people about their credit.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like that Harker Heights has grown in a positive direction. The school district is the best for children interested in moving forward after high school.
What don’t you like about Harker Heights?
Harker Heights has gotten to be very congested over time.
What do you think that Harker Heights is missing?
I believe the city needs more companies like KreditKleanse to help those in need and share the knowledge and understanding of finances to better a person’s future as a whole and the future of local and small-business owners to supply jobs and help the economy here in the Heights area.
What is your favorite resturant in Harker Heights?
Pull-Up-And-Eat is one of my favorite soul food local restaurants to bring my family or have a laid-back meeting.
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
Market Heights; it is very convenient and easy for the family to grab what is needed — wish there were more choices available.
What community work have you done?
KreditKleanse has donated to Dream United, a local children’s basketball and volleyball team, every year; created job opportunities for the homeless population and purchased sleeping bags, water, blankets, hand warmers, cold weather clothing, socks and food. KreditKleanse has also fed our local heroes — donated food to the police department and fire department in Harker Heights, Killeen and Nolanville. We also donated supplies for the back-to-school drive for children.
What was the last movie that you saw?
“The Addams Family 2.” The kids loved it! I used that time for a mommy nappy. LOL.
What was the last book that you read?
“Guaranteed Success” by Percy Miller. Talks about success that will happen when you never give up.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
Expanding KreditKleanse to the nation’s largest credit education company to help those in need.
