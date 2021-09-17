Local man believes Harker Heights needs more sidewalks
Matthew Haggard, 40, lives in Harker Heights.
What brought you to the area?
I was in the Army and got stationed here.
Where you from originally?
Shelbyville, Indiana.
Married? Kids?
I am not married. Yes, I have children, two beautiful daughters, and a puppy.
Tell me about your family.
My parents live in the area. I have five sisters and three brothers, I am in the middle.
What is your job title?
Pest control is what I do, for the past year and nine months. Before that I was a private security officer for 12 years.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like that it is generally a quiet place to live and that it is clean.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
I dislike the roads at this time, I will be glad when they are all fixed.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
Cheddars. I love their broccoli cheese casserole.
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop at in Harker Heights is Petco for my puppy.
What do you think that Harker Heights is missing?
I believe that Harker Heights is missing more sidewalks and streetlights.
What community work do you do?
I donate to Goodwill. I give advice when people asked about pest control, and what they can try to keep uninvited pests out of their homes. I help friends’ families in need when I can.
What is the last movie that you saw?
“Cool Runnings,” in the comfort of my own home, was the last movie that I saw.
If you were a fruit, what kind would you be and why?
I would be a pineapple. Just because I love pineapple.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
I want to own land. I haven’t decided exactly where yet.
What advice would you give your younger self?
I would tell my younger self to take care of your credit.
