About two dozen local residents were able to turn their favorite picture of their pets into art on Saturday at Painting with a Twist in Harker Heights.
In the beginning of the class, participants grabbed their canvas with a sketch of their pet and a palette of colors to begin painting. Under the guidance of an instructor, participants quickly got to work.
“We’re having a ton of fun,” Gara Alexander said. Alexander along with her daughter, Madelyne Bailey, and mom, Diane Lutz, attended the class as a belated Mother’s Day celebration. The three women painted their pets Teddy Bear, Poppy and Ellie.
“Thank you, Bob Ross!” one person yelled out to Painting with a Twist instructor Alysia Grudier, who couldn’t help but laugh.
“That’s who I aspire to be,” Grudier said, in reference to the longtime puffy-haired PBS art instructor whose videos are still popular.
Grudier says she went to school for art and was happy to be able to make a profession doing what she loves and teaching others about the joys of painting.
Another instructor Ashley Pope was in another room with a smaller class but despite the group’s small size, there was fun to be had.
“I decided to go with a ragdoll cat to paint since my cat’s face is a little too intricate,” Pope said with a laugh.
Sisters-in-law Debbie Morrison and Debbie Fajkus couldn’t wipe the smiles off their faces as they painted their cats, Archie and MiMi.
Morrison said she got her cat from Snip and Tip, a non-profit organization that rescues stray cats and spays or neuters them and returns them back to the streets or finds them a home.
Saturday’s event was actually put on by the organization.
“We’re all about having less cats on the streets,” said Cody Courtlain, the founder of Snip and Tip. “We’ll have people comment about how much they hate cats and I always say ‘great, help us have less cats’” Courtlain said.
The event had 25 people sign up, and everyone questioned by the Herald shared one opinion: “We’re having fun.”
