Aleta Eversley, 52, lives in Harker Heights, works in Killeen.
What is your job / occupation?
Texas CPA Candidate, Degrees Managerial Account, tax, finance & business consultant/strategist and entrepreneur
Married? Kids?
Not married. I have 4 children: LeQuanda McDuffie, 33, Chelita McDuffie 31, Tyana Gross, 26, and Isaiah Eversley, 15.
Where are you from originally?
Richmond, Virginia
What brought you to this area?
I was enlisted in the Army as a CW2 Armament Repair Technician.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like that it is expanding.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
There isn’t anything that I dislike about Harker Heights.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
Cheddars.
What is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
Market Heights.
What is your last book that you read?
“Finding Me” by Viola Davis.
What is the last movie that you saw?
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
How is stay-at-home life working for you?
It’s working fine considering I was working from home for my business.
Are you considered mission essential?
I am in my business.
What community work do you do?
I mentor teen boys 14-18 in the areas of Financial Literacy, Entrepreneurship and Work Ethic. I employ them in the restaurant I started for my son last year where they can earn a wage, learn how to budget, how to invest and give back to the community.
I have also partnered with the Texas Workforce DARS program to hire teens with disabilities who have graduated from high school. They work in the restaurant in order to learn a trade in order to prepare them for real life.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
I hope to be truly retired in 10 years.
