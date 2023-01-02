Niluai Tluang, 37, lives and works in Harker Heights.
Where do you work?
Where do you work?
I have a restaurant inside Harker Heights H-E-B called Sushiya. We started out in the back, and now we are up in the front of the store.
Married?
Yes. I am happily married to my lovely wife, Sui Vaang.
Kids?
Yes, we have four children.
Where you from originally?
I am originally from Burma, which is now called Myanmar.
We claim Dallas as home.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like the people and the community.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
There isn’t really anything that I dislike about Harker Heights.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
My favorite restaurant in Harker Heights is Little Thai.
What community work do you do?
I sometimes give samples of our sushi so people can taste it.
What are your hobbies?
Relaxing at home and spending time with my family.
Do you like to travel?
Yes, we travel often with our family.
What was the last book that you read?
The last book that I read was “U.S. Citizenship.”
What was the last movie that you saw?
I haven’t really been watching movies due to work and family.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years I see myself in Dallas opening up more stores.
