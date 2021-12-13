Byron Dugger Sr., 54, lives in Harker Heights
Where you from originally?
I am originally from Oakland, California.
Do you have any siblings?
There is a total of 12 of us and I am the baby.
What brought you to the area?
The military brought me here. I am currently retired from the United States Army.
How many years did you serve in the military?
I served 10 years in the military.
What rank did you retire as in the military?
I retired as an E8, first sergeant.
Tell me about your family.
I have a beautiful wife named Judee. Together we have five awesome children. Tiare, 27; Kola, 21; Cori, 19; Tavian, 16; and Byron Jr., 11.
Where are your parents?
My parents have passed away. My mom passed Dec. 7, 2015, and my dad passed Feb. 20, 2001.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I love the fact that it is a city where everyone is equal; no one really cares about race. They all are just neighbors.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
I dislike the fact that there is not enough here to keep the kids occupied.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
My favorite restaurant in Harker Heights is Jack in the Box.
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop in Harker Heights is between two places, and that is Dick’s Sporting Goods and Walmart.
What do you think that Harker Heights is missing?
More family events. We need anything where parents can take their kids and do some fun stuff. We also need a water park with a race car track.
What community work do you do?
A lot changed when COVID came around. I help veterans understand how the VA system works. I help veterans understand disability claims. My wife and I also coach an adult softball team in Central Texas. The team is called Soxxx. If you don’t know how to play softball, no problem; we teach people from scratch.
I volunteer at my kids’ schools. I pretty much volunteer anywhere. If something needs to be done they call me and I go help.
I volunteer with the NAACP. Hopefully, when COVID dies down some, I can go back to doing most of the other volunteer stuff that I usually do.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
I see myself in the exact place that I am right now, retired and happy just 10 years older.
What is the last book that you read?
The last book that I read was “Drill and Ceremony Military Field Manual.”
What was the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was “Pearl Harbor.”
What advice would you give your younger self?
Follow the path that is written and it will work out just the way you planned it.
