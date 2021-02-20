The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library posted several Valentine’s day-related items last Saturday, including storytimes and downloadable activity pages for kids. And one of the first posts of the day was a special Valentine edition of the Science Time program, which performed an experiment that changed the color of roses.
Library clerk Heather Heilman said, “We are going to do some science today involving color, and also involving flowers,” by way of introduction.
Materials needed were white flowers with a long stem (Heilman used roses, though any white flower, such as carnations or even daisies, would work); water; several different colors of food coloring; a small knife; a few cups; and a cutting board or other cutting surface.
Heilman began by cutting off the bottom of the flowers’ stems, saying that this part dries out and doesn’t absorb water. She then cut a slit down the middle of the stem.
“This is probably where you’re going to need some parental help,” she said, urging caution. While cutting, she explained that the stem is what delivers water and nutrients to the leaves and flower, and that the interior of the stem is rather hollow with a softer material that helps to draw those nutrients and water upward.
This is actually an example of capillary action, defined as the movement of a liquid (such as water) through or along another material (in this case, the stem), against an opposing force, such as gravity. This was shown in one of Heilman’s earlier experiments, the walking rainbow experiment.
Heilman then filled her cups with water (about three-quarters of the way) and added several drops of the food coloring to each one, one color per cup. Taking her first flower, she put one part of the split stem into the red, the other in the green, repeating with the other flower using blue and yellow. She then let them sit overnight (about 24 hours) to give the flowers time to absorb the colored water.
When she came back, the different colors were visible in the flowers. The first set had hints of the red and the green, and Heilman even showed the interior of the stems to show that the color had been absorbed and drawn into the flower. The second set had hints of the blue, but the yellow really stood out.
She said that perhaps letting the flowers sit in the solutions longer, or even adding more food coloring, might yield more color in the flowers.
The experiment can also be done without slitting the stem, making it easier for younger children to do. Simply cut the end of the stem at the beginning, and place it in individual cups of colored water — the results will be the same.
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/464645147871338.
