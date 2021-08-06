The Salado Community Chorus, under the direction of Dottie Shirley, is beginning rehearsals for its fall semester at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 17, at the Salado Civic Center, 423 Main St.
The fall semester kick-off on Aug. 17 will include registration at 5:30 p.m. with a light meal at 6 p.m. A $25 enrollment/music folder fee will be collected from members during registration.
Shirley said, “The members of our group are not required to audition. We do, however, expect our singers to be able to read or be able to learn music well enough to follow an alto, soprano, tenor or bass part.
The chorus performs two concerts each year; Christmas and spring and all members are required to participate.
The chorus will meet each week from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday evenings. Rehearsals for the fall semester will be Aug. 17-Dec. 14. Spring semester rehearsals will be Jan. 11-April 26, 2022.
A Christmas concert is scheduled for Dec. 14, at First Baptist Church in Salado and there is no admission charge.
Shirley said, “Our spring concert last year at First Baptist Church was affected by COVID-19. Out of the 58 members on our membership list, only 22 singers were able to perform our usual sacred, patriotic and secular program. In addition, we performed for the annual Salado Community July 4th Picnic.”
Members of the chorus are from Salado, Temple, Belton, Harker Heights, Nolanville and Killeen.
Last spring, the chorus did follow COVID-19 suggested guidelines including the wearing of masks and the distance protocols until they released the vaccines. Most of the members were vaccinated by March and at that point,mask wearing was abandoned.
“We won’t be wearing masks for this fall semester and would ask that anyone interested in singing with our group be fully vaccinated by August 17 but it is not a requirement,” Shirley said.
The chorus has a Facebook page that includes photos and other information. Shirley can also be reached at: dottieshirleydirector@gmail.com or call 254-721-9700.
