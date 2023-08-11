A reliable measure of when summer is coming to an end is not as simple as experiencing 100-plus degree temperatures or by watching a weathercast on local television stations, reading newspapers, listening to the radio, or browsing social media.
A sure-fire way, however, to know that there is change on the way is when the Salado Community Chorus (SCC) officially announces that it’s time to kick-off rehearsals for its Christmas Season Concert. The free 2023 Christmas Concert is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 12.
According to SCC President Ana Pollock, the date that’s been selected for the kickoff is Tuesday, Aug. 15, 6-7:30 p.m., at the Salado Community Center, 601 Main, in the Meadows Room.
Pollock said, “The Christmas Season Kickoff will include membership registration at 5:30 p.m. for SCC members who will be returning to sing with the chorus and singers who would like to join the chorus for the first time. The membership fee is $30.00.
SCC Vice President Jim Buchanan said, “A brief overview of the Salado Community Chorus will be presented at the Christmas Season Kickoff in addition to door prizes presented to a lucky new member and for a current member who brings a friend that joins the chorus.”
SCC Director Dottie Shirley will introduce some of this season’s music. Shirley said,” Music folders will be distributed at the kickoff so the chorus members can begin getting familiar with the selections for the Christmas Show. Our greatest need is for men who can sing tenor or bass and women who can sing alto or tenor. Please come and give us a try. You’ll have fun learning the music and there is nothing better than the camaraderie.”
The first SCC rehearsal will begin at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 22.
