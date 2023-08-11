Community graphic

A reliable measure of when summer is coming to an end is not as simple as experiencing 100-plus degree temperatures or by watching a weathercast on local television stations, reading newspapers, listening to the radio, or browsing social media.

A sure-fire way, however, to know that there is change on the way is when the Salado Community Chorus (SCC) officially announces that it’s time to kick-off rehearsals for its Christmas Season Concert. The free 2023 Christmas Concert is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 12.

