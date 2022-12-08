SALADO — The Salado Community Chorus is rehearsing weekly to prepare for their upcoming free Christmas Concert, set for 7 p.m. Dec. 13, at First Baptist Church, 210 S. Main, in Salado.
The 48-voice chorus, consisting of members from Temple, Belton, Harker Heights, Georgetown, Nolanville, Holland, Waco and Salado, is under the direction of Salado resident Dottie Shirley.
The chorus will be accompanied at the Christmas show by Pianist Dr. David Albee, a retired piano professor from Baylor University, plus several other instrumentalists and vocal ensembles.
When asked about the ways the chorus has been meaningful to members, Bryan Buck said, “I work in a pretty stressful industry. Chorus allows me to put that aside and have a creative outlet for a while each week. It’s therapeutic in a way and allows me to do something I enjoy with friends.”
The program will include: “A Bell Carol,” “Jesus, Oh What a Wonderful Child (solo by Bobby Whitson),” “Lord of the Dance,” “A Wacky Family Christmas,” “No Room, No Room,” “Peace, Peace,” “Oh, Holy Night,” “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas.” “Silent Night,” and “The First Noel.”
Special selections added to the program will be: “Mrs. Claus” - Salado Ladies Chorus, “Going to Bethlehem,” - Salado Men’s Chorus, “White Winter Hymnal,” - Salado Chorus Ensemble, “An Acapella Christmas”, - Quartet featuring Suzanne Miller, Charles Turk, Dianne Massey and Bob Massey, and “Ave Maria,” - Mary McIntosh.
Shirley, who has directed the chorus for the past four years, and has been a member of several choruses over the past 18 years, said, “We have 12-14 weeks to learn 11-12 songs for each concert. In addition to the Christmas Show we also perform a concert in the spring.
“I truly enjoy directing the chorus but I love being with the members more than anything.”
“I would describe our rehearsals as rather relaxed. We truly care about each other but my view of a successful rehearsal is having good attendance and members ready to work on the music and sing it well. I especially like the nights when we have a good time while getting a lot of serious learning of the music accomplished and improving as a chorus.”
Chorus member Louise Oldham, said, “I joined the chorus for the sense of belonging and fellowship, the joy of singing and having fun. I leave rehearsals feeling good from the endorphins released by singing.”
In addition to the Christmas and Spring shows, the chorus participates in the Annual Community Thanksgiving Service, Salado’s July 4th Celebration, the Salado Stroll, Salado Ladies League and the Scottish Games Celebration.
“I’ve been a choir member most of my life and have spent lots of time with children’s choirs and learned from them,” Shirley said.
“Most of my directing career was being a children’s choir coordinator in the churches where my husband served as minister of music. I never took a class in directing but have had some very good directors from my high school and college years, and being a member of many church choirs where my husband was my favorite director.”
Shirley’s husband, Jackie, was director of the Salado Community Chorus from 2009 to 2014.
The chorus does not require auditions, so those who enjoy singing don’t have to worry about being a seasoned professional before they join the group.
Chorus President Marjorie Hariston said, “We gladly welcome new members whether they’re experienced or not.”
“We do believe, however, in being well prepared for our concerts. The chorus has been rehearsing every Tuesday evening since August from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Salado Civic Center.”
For more information about the chorus, check out their webpage at www.saladochorus.com or the Salado Community Chorus Facebook Page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.