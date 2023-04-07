More than 60 singers from the Salado Community Chorus will fill the choir loft at First Baptist Church, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 25 for their 2023 spring performance of “Honoring our Great USA.”
The church is located at 210 S, Main St. in Salado, and the concert is free to the public.
According to Director Dottie Shirley, the show’s musical selections will be a blend of patriotic, folk, country, gospel tunes and much more.
Shirley said, “Several of our past springtime concerts have been of a patriotic nature and we’re continuing that theme but expanding the program to celebrate the entire USA and the types of songs that citizens love and appreciate all year long.”
The 2023 Spring Concert will be full of not only songs performed by the entire chorus but also ensembles, soloists and duets.
A new feature at the Spring Concert begins at 6:50 p.m. with Salado’s own Johnny Herring, a local guitarist, singer, recording artist and song writer, performing three of his latest songs as an opener prior to the 7 p.m. concert.
Shirley said, “Come early so you won’t miss this musical treat! We’re blessed to have such professional performers in our own village.
The evening performance will feature over a dozen of the chorus members participating in a U.S. flag processional followed by piano music from Salado Chorus accompanist Dr. David Albee and the presentation of the colors by the Bell County Sheriff’s Department Honor Guard.
Chorus member Jim Buchanan will again serve as emcee for the Spring Show.
The chorus portion of the program includes “A Festival Call to Freedom,” “Battle Hymn of the Republic,” “Count Your Blessings,” “Down by the Riverside,” “Forever Country (accompanied by Johnny Herring on guitar),” “Leaning on the Rock of Ages,” “Shall We Gather at the River,” “The Pride of America,” “Turkey in the Straw (accompanied by guest fiddle player Paul Schlesinger),” “Turn Your Radio On,” and “We Honor You.”
Feature performances will include The Pentatonix Group — “Light in the Hallway,” Ladies’ Chorus — “Please, Mr. Postman” (featuring Brenda Merz, Lezlie Mann, Jan Doke, and Ana Pollock), and Men & Friends with — “Patriotic Medley.”
Bryan Buck and Tim Flanagan will sing “Captain Jinks,” as a duet. In addition, Sheryl Calderon and her daughter, Ashley Carter, will perform the song “Sweet Violet.”
Soloists will be Bruce Anderson, Jim Buchanan, Dean Mooney, Jeannine Conners and Charles Turk.
Ana Pollock, president of the Salado Community Chorus, said, “Music is powerful and has a way to infuse hope, strength and connection within us. I feel that our Spring Concert will immerse our community and surrounding cities with the qualities to refresh, honor and strengthen the bonds we have with each other.”
The Salado Community Chorus was organized in 1994, as a Ladies Chorale, then in 2000 became a mixed chorus to include male voices. The chorus is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to the promotion of music and harmony in the Village of Salado through free concerts and performances.
The chorus accepts regular donations throughout the year from the “Friends” and “Patrons” organizationsplus cash contributions at the door on the evenings of the Christmas and Spring concerts. Donations are also collected through the website: saladochorus.com.
