More than 60 singers from the Salado Community Chorus will fill the choir loft at First Baptist Church, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 25 for their 2023 spring performance of “Honoring our Great USA.”

The church is located at 210 S, Main St. in Salado, and the concert is free to the public.

