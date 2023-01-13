The Salado Community Chorus is already gearing up to prepare for its 2023 Spring Concert after a successful standing-room-only Christmas Concert on Dec. 13.

The chorus’ spring season kickoff and the beginning of the annual membership drive will be held at 6 p.m. Jan. 17 at the Salado Civic Center, 601 North Main St.

