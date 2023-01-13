The Salado Community Chorus is already gearing up to prepare for its 2023 Spring Concert after a successful standing-room-only Christmas Concert on Dec. 13.
The chorus’ spring season kickoff and the beginning of the annual membership drive will be held at 6 p.m. Jan. 17 at the Salado Civic Center, 601 North Main St.
The 2023 Spring Concert is scheduled for 7 p.m. April 25 at First Baptist Church in Salado.
The current chorus membership of 50-plus singers and those who are considering joining the Salado Community Chorus are genuinely encouraged to attend the meeting on Jan. 17.
A $30 enrollment fee will be collected from returning and new chorus members during the kickoff event. The fee is just the cost for joining the organization. There is no additional charge for music.
The Spring Kickoff meeting will feature the introduction of the 2023 Chorus Board of Directors which includes: Ana Pollock-president, Bob Massey-vice-president, Deborah Hays-treasurer, Brenda Merz-secretary, past president-Marjorie Hairston and director-Dottie Shirley.
Pollock said, “I am thrilled to be part of this board and serve the chorus. One of our goals is to increase the number of singers in the chorus and welcome visitors to attend the kickoff to learn more about us. The chorus is definitely a serious commitment of time, but it’s worth the effort.“
“We rehearse every Tuesday of the week from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.,” Shirley said.
“We want quality singers, but those who make up this chorus are not all professional vocalists. We choose to not require tryouts because I want people who are considering joining us to not be scared away by feeling they have to be perfect singers.
“I’m most interested in those who will try their best to learn the music and be dedicated to the rehearsal schedule. This year, we’re particularly interested in recruiting tenors and basses.”
“We’re also extremely interested in those who enjoy musical performance and are looking for a fun experience with friends and neighbors. After all, the Salado Community Chorus, whose concerts are free to the public, is made up of people from all over Central Texas and we are family,” Pollock said.
The kickoff will begin with registration of current chorus members and potential new members. If a member brings a visitor, both of their names are entered into a prize drawing.
There will also be a meal provided by chorus members and a time for visitation plus the drawing for the door prize.
Committees, which play a vital role in the chorus, will be discussed by Board President Pollack and will include a distribution of forms that current and new members can use to sign up for their choice of where they would like to assist as volunteers.
Shirley will then address the chorus’ goals and introduce her selection of songs for the Spring Concert.
The first rehearsal will be one week after the kickoff on Jan. 24, 6 p.m., at the Salado Civic Center, according to Shirley.
For more information about the chorus, go to the Salado Chorus Facebook page or website at www.saladochorus.com.
