The No. 1 couple of the season had time to stop by to see a few kids Sunday afternoon at Always Here Properties in Harker Heights.

The couple said they were “just standing in” for Mr. and Mrs. Claus, since the pair had so much to do to get ready for Christmas this year. Business owner Danielle Shepard invited Joe Finney and his wife, Heather, of Lampasas, to help her in spreading some Christmas cheer last year.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.