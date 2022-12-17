The No. 1 couple of the season had time to stop by to see a few kids Sunday afternoon at Always Here Properties in Harker Heights.
The couple said they were “just standing in” for Mr. and Mrs. Claus, since the pair had so much to do to get ready for Christmas this year. Business owner Danielle Shepard invited Joe Finney and his wife, Heather, of Lampasas, to help her in spreading some Christmas cheer last year.
“We only had about a dozen families, but they all seemed to have a good time,” Shepard said.
Sunday’s gathering was the second annual “Visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus.” Shepard is the broker at Always Here Properties. She and Realtor Kim Van Riper discussed ways to give back to the many clients, visitors and community members who took time to partner with the company throughout the year. A visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus seemed to be the best idea, so last year they started the tradition.
Van Riper’s son, Gregory, 11, a sixth-grader at Nolan Middle School, helped pass out refreshments. Gregory was the unofficial “Cocoa and Cookie Elf.”
“As Chamber members, we appreciate the partnerships with other businesses and individuals that truly make the community thrive,” Shepard said.
“We are always happy to work with Danielle,” Santa Finney said. Finney and his wife are residents of Lampasas, where they also have a power washing business. Finny is a retired Purple Heart veteran who’s seen duty “all over the world.” When it came time to find a place to retire, he deferred to his wife, because she had followed him around for so many years.
Midway through the afternoon, Shepard noted that they had had about 50 families who stopped by with their children to visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
