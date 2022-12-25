Santa arrived Sunday afternoon to Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3892 and was greeted by kids of all ages. His sack of toys brought smiles to more than 100 children as he patiently took turns listening to Christmas wishes.

The Harker Heights post has been hosting Santa and families for more than 50 years and Post Commander Warren Close was very merry as he welcomed friends and some newcomers to Sunday’s event.

