Writing my monthly column allows me to step over the line, so to speak, and put a positive or sometimes humorous spin on the news of the day plus take advantage of the space I’m allowed to talk about some of my personal experiences.
I will admit that the killing of 19 innocent elementary school children and two of their teachers in Uvalde has made this the most difficult column I’ve had to write in my brief journalistic career.
As coverage of this tragedy began to fill the airwaves, social media and online newspaper, my first response was to find as many sources as possible that I could use to monitor the situation, as it unfolded.
Knowing of my personal anxiety issues, my wife encouraged me to balance the amount of how much of the details I was taking in about this story. That was a difficult task for a journalist, but taking a break did help.
As news stories like this often do, they get more complicated with each passing day. To say that this catastrophe was heartbreaking is an understatement.
I looked at what happened first through the eyes of a parent, who thankfully has grown children, and secondly as a public relations professional who has worked in two districts; Lubbock ISD for almost two years and Killeen ISD for 22 years.
Mass shootings became a part of my working vocabulary with the 1991 Luby’s massacre, in which co-workers and friends of mine died.
Next, the killing of students and teachers in the school setting entered my thought life through Columbine High School.
While in school public relations work, I was a member of the Texas School Public Relations Association. At one of our annual conferences, a representative from the district PR office that supports Columbine High was one of our keynote speakers.
One of the many stories he shared about that day was how chaotic it was and that it took him about an hour just to get to the scene because of law enforcement, first responders and parents jamming the highways getting to the school.
As if that first incident in Colorado wasn’t enough, the trend has sadly continued and worsened.
Uvalde’s sadness went straight to the heart because this school was in our neighborhood, so to speak. It’s a Texas neighborhood that is supposedly meant to protect students and educators from harm while they are learning, playing and teaching.
It was entrenched in my mind by acquaintances that I had become an expert of sorts after Luby’s about how to coordinate the media during a major crisis.
I was invited by several of my fellow TSPRA members to come and speak in their districts about my Luby’s experience and led a few workshops at TSPRA conferences. I’m glad that I was able to be helpful.
I’m so thankful to God that I never was called on to answer media requests as the result of children being killed during a school day in KISD. Talking about my friends at Killeen ISD whose lives were taken away was enough for a lifetime.
These days, I would be tentative about sending my kids to school. History has proven that there is evil and danger in every corner. There doesn’t seem to be a solution on the horizon and that is the most disturbing side of this story.
Always hold your little ones close and pray every day that they will get to come home from school and tell you what they learned that day.
Bob Massey is a Herald correspondent.
