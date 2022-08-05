Tuesday’s project was packaged as a science experiment, designed to show the properties of magnets — easy enough for the kids who showed up for Magnet Levitation at Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library that afternoon.
But some of the junior scientists who participated realized the lesson was patience.
“I’m done,” Fox Johnson said after working on his project for only a few minutes. It was true, he was able to fit together balsa wood parts that were precut into a frame designed to show how certain magnets attract to other magnets and how some repel away from others.
He came to the program with mom, Crystal and twin brother, Tajhir. Other participants in the room groaned as they wrestled with the small parts and glue which were included in the pre-packaged experiment. Most of them kept busy for at least the next 30 minutes.
“I don’t think this magnet likes any of the other magnets,” 4-year-old Zahara Hernandez said as she giggled. Most of the participants struggled through the instructions from Library Clerk Heather Heilman, who was on hand to advise and assist with the project. The former teacher spent eight years in the classroom and compared her role with the library as being very similar.
“I remember helping my students at school with this very experiment. It took lots of trial and error to get it right,” she said.
Meanwhile, back at the Johnsons’ table, Fox’s twin brother, Tajhir, completed the task and raised his hands in victory. It was about that time that Fox’s project, wriggled a bit and fell over. Everyone enjoyed the activity and went away with a better understanding of how magnets work.
Other events planned for the coming days include a ‘Sailboat Regatta’ on Wednesday. The event is free and open to the public. Participants will make their own mini-sailboat and test it out after construction.
An ‘Escape Room’ event Aug. 12 will have two sessions, one for families and one for teens. Participants may sign up by calling 254-953-5491.
For more information about the library’s other programs, visit its Facebook page.
