The Science Time program at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library has a new name for the month of December: Heather’s Holiday Baking. Library clerk Heather Heilman, who leads the weekly program, will be focusing on food science all month long as she teaches children (and adult viewers, too) how to whip up tasty holiday treats.
Wednesday’s program featured Heilman showing viewers how to make some treats from the popular holiday movie “Elf.” Explaining that it was Elf Day at the library (and in anticipation of the upcoming Frost Fest), she said she would be making “Elf” spaghetti bars. Similar to Rice Krispies Treats, she said the bars were “not quite the same thing as what he (Buddy the Elf) made in the movie,” but it would be pretty close.
Ingredients included chow mein noodles (16 ounces), one bag of marshmallows, one and one-half stick of butter, one bottle of chocolate shell ice cream topping, one bag of white chocolate chips, and some colored sprinkles.
Other materials needed for the project were a large mixing bowl, a large spoon, a 9” x 13” baking pan, measuring utensils (these would prove to be optional), and a pot.
Heilman began by putting the chow mein noodles into the mixing bowl. She then melted one stick of butter and the bag of marshmallows together over medium heat on the stove, stirring frequently to avoid scorching.
As she stirred the marshmallows and waited for them to melt, she discussed how baking is a good multi-generational bonding opportunity, reminiscing about cooking with her mother and grandmother, and later with her daughter. She also talked about her enjoyment of baking and sharing her creations with the people she loves.
Once the marshmallows had melted completely, she added them to the chow mein noodles. She then melted the remaining half stick of butter and bag of white chocolate chips together, saying the chocolate was optional, but, “It will make it super-gooey.”
The melted chocolate was added to the noodles and marshmallows, then mixed thoroughly. Heilman used her hands, but warned that the contents were quite hot and advised using a spoon or spatula for this step.
The mixture was turned out into the baking pan and pressed down to spread it evenly to the edges of the pan. Heilman said the pan should either be greased or parchment paper used in order to keep the mixture from sticking.
The last steps had Heilman drizzling the chocolate shell ice cream topping and the sprinkles over the top of the dessert. She said one may add additional ingredients, too, as this would be the best time to personalize the recipe. The treats should be allowed to cool completely, then can be cut and enjoyed.
Saying that the treats were easy to make, she reminded viewers to be safe, practice good kitchen hygiene, and, “The most important thing is to have fun in the kitchen.”
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/pcb.4948181605213521/308853801047685.
