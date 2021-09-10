The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library’s regular Science Time program on Wednesdays always brings something new for kids to look at or explore. This sometimes can mean reproducible science experiments, but there are times where library clerk Heather Heilman chooses to provide a look at different science concepts through more of a show-and-tell method.
Wednesday’s program fell into the latter category, with Heilman saying that they would be looking at rocks that are commonly found on earth, and that she would be starting with the “super-duper fun part first.”
She began by darkening the room so everyone could get a good look at fluorescent rock, which she defined as rocks that “glow a little bit.”
Turning on an ultraviolet (UV) light, she showed two specimens, fluorite and calcite, which glowed brightly underneath. She drew attention to the crystals in each and said that examining them under the black light allows one to see some of the different components of the rocks.
The Children’s Museum in Indianapolis describes fluorescence as the energy from the ultraviolet light reacting with the chemicals in a rock or mineral. The Field Museum in Chicago says that of the roughly 4,500 minerals out there, about 500 of them are fluorescent.
Heilman turned on the lights and, using a rock collection on loan from Texas A&M University Central Texas Outreach Center, gave a show and tell of the rocks contained therein, some fluorescent and some not.
“Some of these are ones that you can find in this area,” Heilman said.
There were 12 rocks that Heilman discussed, including the different minerals contained in each and their everyday uses. Many were rocks that children would have heard of, such as coal, which Heilman pointed out is a fossil fuel; talc, one of the softest rocks used not only in talcum powder but also paper and makeup; and sulfur, which she said was “highly combustible” and is used in matches and fireworks.
Some or the specimens were rocks that not everyone would be familiar with. Pyrolusite, for example, used in drills and cookware, contains manganese. Sphalerite contains both zinc and iron and is commonly found in plastic, ink, and even sunblock.
The takeaway, Heilman said, is, “Lots of our everyday items are made up of different kinds of rocks and minerals, so that’s something kind of important for us to realize.”
She encouraged budding rock collectors to examine the rocks they find closely and check out books from the library to help identify them.
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/590939271909040.
