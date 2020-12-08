Instead of the usual Wednesday Science Time program held by the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library, library clerk Heather Heilman held a special virtual Thanksgiving edition that involved everyone’s favorite: snacks.
“Instead of science this week — Shhhh! — we’re going to have fun in the kitchen,” she said as she introduced the program. “It’s something really fun, really quick and easy, (and) super cute, which I’ve told you repeatedly, cute is important when it comes to food.”
There were two Thanksgiving-themed snacks that Heilman would be featuring.
The first was an acorn cookie. Materials needed for this project were Nutter Butter Bites (the small, round cookies), Hershey’s Kisses, and chocolate chips (Heilman used semi-sweet morsels). She also used vanilla frosting (“It’s for glue,” she explained), though any flavor would do.
She began by spreading a small bit of icing onto one side of the cookie and placed the (unwrapped) Hershey’s Kiss on top. She then turned the cookie over, adding a tiny bit more icing and adding the chocolate chip to that. When placed on its side, it resulted in a sweet, edible snack that did, indeed, resemble an acorn.
With roughly 10 cookies in the snack-sized bag, this, she said, would make at least 10 of the bite-sized snacks.
The second snack Heiman made was a Pilgrim’s hat, which involved the same frosting (again, any flavor is fine), orange (or yellow) Tic-Tacs, fudge-striped cookies, and mini-Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.
She turned the cookie over to reveal the solid, fudge-covered side, and took one of the small peanut butter cups, again, unwrapped) and spread a tad of frosting onto the wide end of it, placing it in the middle of the solid side of the cookie. Dapping a small amount of the frosting to the Tic Tac, she placed this on the side of the peanut butter cup, making the “buckle” of the Pilgrim’s hat.
She also suggested using some tubed frosting to pipe in the hat’s “belt” to complete the traditional, Pilgrim’s hat look.
Heilman ended the program by saying, “I hope that you all have a wonderful
Thanksgiving, that you remember all those important things that you’re thankful for, and that you have fun with your food and science when you get a chance.”
The video can be viewed on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/676587653059701.
