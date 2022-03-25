The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library’s Science Time program provides a look at a wide variety of scientific fields as it teaches science concepts to children. Sometimes biology, sometimes chemistry, sometimes food science, library clerk Heather Heilman brings something new to the virtual program each week.
This Wednesday’s Science Time, in honor of Women’s History Month, had Heilman teaching viewers about one woman very important to a perhaps little-known field of science, primatology: Jane Goodall.
Heilman explained at the program’s opening, “This is Women’s History Month, so today for science we’re going to talk about one of my favorite female scientists. Her name is Jane Goodall, and she is well-known for her study on (chimpanzees).”
Heilman read the book “Me ... Jane” by Patrick McDonnell, a short picture book that combined storytelling elements and biographical information about Goodall’s life as a child, emphasizing her love of animals and desire to study them. It mentioned the stuffed chimpanzee given to her as a child by her mother which put her on her path to primatology and which she is said to still have to this day.
Goodall was born in London, England in 1934, and dreamt of living among the animals of Africa to study them. She took her first trip to Africa in 1957, where she met anthropologist Louis Leakey, who would become her mentor.
She began living in Gombe National Park in Tanzania in 1960 to study chimpanzees, where she stayed for over 20 years. In that time she also received a doctorate from Oxford in 1962 (one of only a select few to receive this honor without an undergraduate degree) and she married Dutch wildlife photographer Hugo van Lawick in 1964, with whom she had one son.
Goodall later worked to improve laboratory and zoo conditions for chimpanzees (indeed, all animals), and authored books on her own studies as well as children’s books. She has received many awards for her work, including the Gold Medal of Conservation from the San Diego Conservation Society and the J. Paul Getty Wildlife Conservation Prize.
Goodall resides now in her family home in England.
The end of “Me ... Jane” held pages with much of this same biographical information, as well as a message from Goodall herself, in which she talks about the importance of making a positive difference in the world around us. “I invite you to get involved,” Goodall wrote.
Heilman said at the program’s end, “She is one of my very favorite female scientists. I believe that she is a good role model for everybody, and really encourages everybody to be involved in their communities and the environment.”
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/699047931457675.
