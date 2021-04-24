Earth Day was Thursday, April 22, and the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library held programs with programs that celebrated the Earth all week long.
The Wednesday afternoon virtual Science Time program also prepared viewers for Earth Day by talking a little bit about basic outdoor ethics.
Library clerk Heather Heilman held the program from the hiking trails of Dana Peak Park in Harker Heights, saying, “We’re going to talk about the seven principles of ‘Leave No Trace.’”
First, Heilman said that anything one brings with them to the outdoors, such as when hiking or camping (or, for that matter, even one’s own back yard), should be taken away when leaving. This does include garbage, but also any personal belongings.
She also said that one wants to stay on the established available paths, saying that making one’s own path is destructive (it tramples surrounding vegetation, leading to soil erosion and other issues).
Respecting others who are in the same area is important, too. Heilman said, for instance, keep music to earbuds/headphones, as people may be listening to the sounds of nature and that music might interfere with their experiences.
Be sure to make way for those on bicycles (or horses), and move aside for those traveling uphill, “Because it’s more difficult to go up than down,” Heilman said.
Heilman also said to give wide berth to any wildlife one might encounter. “Don’t try to approach them, don’t try and pet them, give them space around you. That way they’re not harmed ant also you’re not harmed,” she explained.
Finally, she said to pick up any trash one might see along the way, adding that if everyone did just a little, it would make for a nicer outdoor experience for others. (It would also make a big impact on the area and environment overall.)
Heilman said in closing, “Take care of our open spaces and parks. … It’s our Earth and we need to take care of it.”
While these were only highlights of the Leave No Trace principles (which Heilman noted herself), more information can be found at https://lnt.org/why/7-principles/.
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/.
