The virtual holiday baking series of the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library’s Science Time program continued on Wednesday with library clerk Heather Heilman whipping up some holiday cheer in the kitchen.
“We’re going to make some cupcakes and then we’re going to decorate them,” she told her audience.
Wednesday’s program would look a little familiar for the few area children who attended Heilman’s workshop last week.
However, space in the workshop was limited, and the baking portion of the program would be entirely new.
Heilman began with a boxed cake mix of any brand or flavor, though Heilman chose chocolate.
The rest of the cupcake ingredients would depend on whatever was listed on the back of the box, in this case water, vegetable oil and eggs. Other materials needed were a large mixing bowl, a measuring cup, a muffin tin, and cupcake liners (this was optional).
Heilman first poured the cake mix into the mixing bowl, then added her water and oil. She said that for accurate measurement of liquids, “It’s always good to get down on eye level with the measuring cup and make sure that it’s straight across.”
She added the eggs, then used a whisk to mix everything together thoroughly.
She next placed liners into the muffin tin, and filled each about two-thirds of the way up with the batter.
The cupcakes then went into the oven and baked according to package directions, in this case at 350 degrees for about 14 minutes.
“You will want them to cool before you decorate them because otherwise you could burn yourself, but also your frosting’s going to melt and that makes it virtually impossible to decorate it well,” she advised.
Once the cupcakes were baked and cooled, it was time to decorate. Ingredients needed were vanilla frosting, white decorating sugar, mini chocolate chips and butterscotch chips.
Heilman spread some frosting on top of the cupcake, then poured some decorating sugar into a small bowl and dipped the top of her cupcake into the sugar, rolling it around to ensure good coverage.
She next placed one butterscotch chip in the center of the top of the cupcake (“That is your carrot for your nose,” she said), and lastly used the mini chocolate chips for eyes and a mouth.
For more embellishment, Heilman suggested using gumdrops for earmuffs, and fruit rollups for a scarf.
She also suggested a way to make Santa hats by using mini cupcakes, vanilla frosting, and strawberries.
For other decorating ideas, Heilman suggested going online and searching Google or Pinterest.
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/4707067786013022
Science Time programs take place every Wednesday at the library, and videos are available viewing on the Harker Heights library’s Facebook page.
