It may have been spring break week, and while the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library held many Spring Break-themed programs, it still kept its regular programming in its lineup. And while the theme of the week was travel, Wednesday afternoon’s Science Time program went in a slightly different direction, giving a lesson on the spine.
Library clerk Heather Heilman said at the beginning of the virtual program, “We are going to do a little bit more with health and kind of looking (sic) at how our bodies are put together.”
She began by briefly discussing the skeleton, explaining that the spine is the central part of the body and is flexible because it is comprised of a series of smaller bones, called vertebrae, that are held together by muscles and tendons that allow for movement.
Moving on to the project, a model of the spine, Heilman used only three materials: an empty egg carton, pipe cleaners, and a pair of scissors.
“This is just … a quick, easy visual for you to … understand how it works and why the spine is so important, and why you need to really take good care of it,” she said.
She began by cutting the lid away from the bottom part of the carton (along the fold), and removing the closure flap. She then cut across and between each set of two egg cups; these would represent the vertebrae.
Using the pipe cleaner, Heilman threaded it through the middle part of each set of egg cups; this would represent the spinal cord. She left a small space between each set of “vertebrae.” She explained that the spaces in a spine contain cushions that help, “to protect the vertebrae from breaking easily … or (from) rubbing against each other — bones rubbing on bones is not a good thing, it will wear them down.”
She began bending the model back and forth and side to side in order to demonstrate the flexibility of the spine and the many ways it can move. Heilman then used the lid of the carton to demonstrate a larger bone in the body (such as a forearm or thigh bone) and how it moves as a single unit without the flexibility of the spine. “That’s why you’re more likely to get your breaks … in your bigger bones,” she said.
Heilman concluded the program by saying, “You can do this example at home. (It’s) quick, easy (and uses) reusable materials that you probably have around the house.”
Watch the video and demonstration on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/1166470573808004
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.