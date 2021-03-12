With spring right around the corner, and Spring Break happening next week for area schools, the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library has begun putting out some spring-related virtual programs. One program, Science Time, took a look at gardening and the benefits of composting, with library clerk Heather Heilman sharing with viewers just how to create compost.
Heilman said at the introduction of the virtual program on Wednesday afternoon, “It’s a great time of year to talk about gardening and recycling … and I have actually managed to kind of combine the two into one.” She said that one wants good-quality soil when gardening, and one way to achieve that is by adding compost.
Compost, Heilman said, is a good way to add minerals to the soil that will help one’s plants grow. To demonstrate, she had a large bowl filled with some topsoil, to which she began to add some dried leaves, as well as some old fruits and vegetables. She said that food scraps, such as those left from cooking, can be used, as well as items such as coffee grounds (which she added to the bowl) and eggshells. (Coffee grounds provide nitrogen, while eggshells provide calcium.)
Composting can be done outside, in a heap or large bin, or inside in a smaller container.Heilman did caution against using either meats or dairy products, saying that those will create a foul odor; consider, too, that if the products are contaminated (for instance, with Salmonella), it will in turn contaminate the soil and anything planted in it.
As she mixed the soil and other items together, Heilman said that compost needs to be kept moist (moisture in coffee grounds help), though adding too much water can cause it to mold. She said one wants just enough moisture to help the mixture decompose, adding that microorganisms that naturally in the soil will help decomposition, as well.
Worms, too, can be added to the soil, which are highly beneficial. “The more you have in there,” Heilman said, “the healthier your dirt is.”
Once everything was thoroughly mixed, Heilman took a large scoop and put it into a cup, her “mini compost bin.” She suggested covering it in plastic and securing it with a rubber band (or using a Ziploc baggie), and placing it in the sun, explaining that the sunlight will help keep it warm. “The warmer it is, the more it’s also going to decompose,” she said.
She said to mix the compost about once a week, adding more scraps and checking the moisture at the same time.
“This is a good family project if you like gardening,” Heilman said in closing. “(It’s) all natural, you’re recycling, (and) it’s really good for the earth in general.”
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/486906315655706
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.