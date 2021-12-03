By this time, it is common knowledge that the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library’s virtual Science Time program airs every Wednesday afternoon at 2 p.m. The program, led by library clerk Heather Heilman, teaches children different science concepts, usually through a demonstration or an experiment that they can replicate at home.
For the month of December, however, Science Time will be known as “Heather’s Holiday Baking,” where she will focus on food science through the creation of tasty holiday treats. “I have traded in my lab coat and put on my holiday apron,” she announced to viewers at the top of Wednesday afternoon’s video.
The food science fun officially began with Heilman showing viewers young and old how to make Grinch cookies. She explained that the cookies were in keeping with the library’s Grinch-y theme of the week and said, “Grinch is my very favorite, so the Grinch cookies are extra-fun for me.”
The list of ingredients was short and simple: a box of white cake mix (any brand); one-half a cup (or one stick) of butter, softened; four ounces (half a package) of cream cheese, also softened; one egg; green food coloring; and heart-shaped sprinkles.
Other materials needed were a mixing bowl, a spatula, and a cookie sheet. Heilman also used a hand mixer, as well as a cookie scoop.
Heilman preheated her oven to 350 degrees.
She poured the cake mix into the mixing bowl, added the cream cheese, butter, and egg, and combined these with the mixer.
She then added four to five drops of the food coloring.
“You’re going to just put the food coloring in, and then you’re going to mix again, and you’re just going to keep adding your food coloring until you get to the color you want,” she said.
She dropped scoops of the dough onto the baking sheet (about a healthy tablespoon per scoop), fitting twelve onto the sheet, and baked for 10 to 13 minutes.
Though she had placed a heart sprinkle onto each cookie prior to baking, she suggested adding them to the cookies after baking to prevent melting.
Once the sprinkles are added, the cookies should be allowed to cool completely, then placed in an air-tight container for storage.
As she worked, Heilman took the opportunity to remind parents that baking is a good way to teach and reinforce math, science and reading skills for kids.
“People forget (that) baking is a really good way to practice math skills,” she said. “It’s great for measurements, it’s good for fractions … cooking of any kind is really a great learning project for children.”
Heilman said that the Heather’s Holiday Baking series would continue over the coming weeks, airing on the library’s Facebook page every Wednesday at 2 p.m.
Watch the Grinch cookie tutorial video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/196704379317703.
