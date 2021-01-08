Area children got a double dose of the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library’s Science Time programs last week, as clerk Heather Heilman presented not one, but two science programs to its virtual arena.
The first, on Tuesday afternoon, introduced a ball python; the second, held on the usual Wednesday afternoon, helped everyone get ready for the New Year with an experiment with hot air and lanterns.
Heilman introduced Wednesday’s program by saying, “We’re doing our New Year’s stuff this week, and so … we came up with ... ‘lanterns.’”
Only two materials were needed for the experiment: a toaster and a lightweight trash bag.
Heilman began by telling her viewers, “Push the toaster (button) down like you just put some bread in there, and you’re going to let it warm up a little bit.”
Once the toaster began to give off some heat, she held the trash bag’s opening over the toaster (being careful not to touch the bag to the toaster itself). The trash bag immediately began to fill with hot air. Once she let the bag go, the bag began to float ... then flipped over on its side (in the air).
Heilman explained, “It does that because it’s got so much air in (there) and it ... makes the mass a little bit greater.”
She did have a solution. “We’re going to counteract that (by putting) a couple paper clips on the edges (of the bag) and see if that will help hold it down a little bit better.” She then added two paperclips, one on each end of the bag’s opening, and repeated the experiment.
This time, the bag filled, floated ... and flipped again, though it did stay aloft a bit longer. Heilman suggested that adding more paper clips to the bag would help correct the issue.
She explained that, as with the Chinese lanterns that one may see, “Hot air rises, so when that hot air rises, that’s what causes (the bag) to fill up, and the hot air is still trying to rise, which is what pulls that (bag) up.” As the bag (or lantern) continues to fill with the hot air, it should ultimately float upward.
Heilman did caution, “Be super careful (and) make sure you’re not letting the trash bag touch the toaster because it will melt,” but, as always, to, “Have fun with science.”
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/206552091070862
