The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library’s Science Time program has been focusing on food science for the month of December, hence the temporary name change to Heather’s Holiday Baking. Library clerk Heather Heilman, who leads the virtual Wednesday afternoon program, has been showing children, and many parents, watching from home how to whip up easy treats for the holidays.
Heilman continued the series on Wednesday with more sweet treats. “Today we are making a super-cute and tasty treat,” she said at the top of the program, “chocolate-dipped marshmallow, but we’re going to add a little something to it.” That “something extra” was crushed peppermint, which Heilman said would “make them a little bit more festive.”
Only three ingredients were needed to make the treats: Large marshmallows (Heilman used the giant-sized), candy canes, and a bag of semi-sweet chocolate chips. Other materials needed were a microwave-safe bowl, a plate, a baggie, and a rolling pin.
Heilman began by placing a few of the candy canes into the baggie and used the rolling pin to crush them. “Try to get all the air out (of the baggie),” she cautioned, “because if you don’t, when you’re rolling it, the baggie is going to pop.” She said one could use another implement to crush the candy, such as a meat tenderizer, as well, and mentioned that larger pieces were okay as it would look “pretty” on the marshmallows.
Once crushed, she emptied the baggie’s contents onto the plate. She then added the chocolate chips (she said about two cups worth) into her bowl and microwaved this in 30-second intervals, stirring between each burst, until it completely melted.
Heilman gave some tips for the microwaving. First, heating at 30-second intervals instead of longer helps to prevent scorching.
Also, the chocolate chips may look like they are still whole at first glance, but once stirred, one can see that they are soft and melting. She warned, too, against letting the chocolate cool completely as it will harden, though it can be reheated if this occurs.
She next inserted the straight side of the candy cane into the base of the marshmallow, leaving the hooked end for use as a handle.
She dipped the marshmallow’s top and sides into the chocolate, then the peppermint, and set it aside to allow the chocolate to set. One could also place the marshmallows onto a foil-lined tray in the freezer for faster results.
Heilman said the marshmallows can be used as a snack, in hot chocolate, or given as gifts in a cellophane bag and ribbon. The marshmallows, she said, are a, “Quick, easy treat, fun, (and) festive.”
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/426427469129493.
