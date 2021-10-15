The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library’s Science Time program this week revisited a classic, colorful kitchen chemistry experiment: magic milk.
Library clerk Heather Heilman used common household items to perform the experiment that would ultimately produce a “color explosion” for all to see: whole milk (Heilman stressed that anything other than whole milk wouldn’t yield the desired results), liquid food coloring (gel, again, wouldn’t yield the desired results), Dawn liquid dish detergent (or any other liquid dish soap that has grease-fighting properties), Q-tips or cotton balls, and a shallow container (Heilman used two clear plastic cups and a large clear plastic bowl for her demonstration).
Heilman poured some milk into the first cup (she filled it about one-third of the way, but the milk only technically needs to cover the bottom of the container), then added several drops of food coloring.
She then squeezed some Dawn onto a cotton ball and dipped it into the cup, and the introduction of the Dawn visibly dispersed the food coloring away and to the sides of the cup.
Heilman explained that Dawn’s “grease-cleaning power” allows it to, “cut through fat, which is why we need the whole milk, because it has all of the fat in it. This is actually repelling that fat away, and when it does that, it’s moving those colors around with it.”
What happens is this: Milk is made of vitamins, minerals, and proteins, yes, but also water and fat.
When the hydrophobic, or water-fearing, molecules of the soap connect with the fat molecules of the milk, they push the food coloring molecules around and create the “color explosion.”
Then the hydrophilic, or water-loving, molecules of the soap connect with the milk’s water molecules, spreading throughout the milk, and the “dancing” colors eventually slow and then stop altogether.
Heilman repeated the process twice more, in the second cup and the large bowl. In the latter, she added all four colors and drops of Dawn directly from the bottle.
This created a larger explosion of color and which she likened to creating abstract art with milk.
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/435817218220504.
