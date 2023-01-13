The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library played host to about a dozen home-schoolers who learned to build a tension structure during Tuesday’s Science Time with Ms. Heather.
“Have you ever seen a suspension bridge?” asked instructor Heather Heilman, aka Ms. Heather. “Well, that is a tension structure.”
Students worked with kits provided by the library to learn the principles of engineering a table-top display using tension to suspend pieces of balsa wood in mid-air from string.
The packet explained that a tension structure refers to a structure in which multiple objects are fixed by tension wires, and the objects in the structure are not in direct contact with each other.
The tension structure conforms to the characteristics of natural laws, makes the best use of the characteristics of materials and cross-sections, and can use as little steel as possible to construct super-long span buildings.
Amid chuckles and questions to Heilman, students worked with balsa materials which were pre-cut into the appropriate shapes. With a little effort and an eyeglass screwdriver, the kids all managed to complete the project.
Although the kids’ project did not include any steel or wire, they seemed to understand the principle of a tension structure and enjoyed the process of making a model.
“I love coming to the library to do things like this,” said Luke Hirschkorn, 12. “These projects make me think of other science experiments I’d like to try.” Luke went on to describe a project at home that he built out of Lego blocks. His sister Rebecca worked on her model and asked big brother for a bit of assistance.
Talia McClelland, 9, and her friend Lily Gentles, 11, sat together as their structures took shape.
Heilman, a former school teacher, told her students a little about her love of science saying she enjoyed watching them learn to love these science projects.
The library has many educational programs available to students, whether or not they’re home-schooled.
There are programs for all ages, including Babytime, Days of the Week Preschool and Storytime.
Teen and adult programs are offered either in person or virtually.
The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library is located at 400 Indian Trail. Library hours are 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday, Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
