It is amazing to me how a tiny little virus bug can change an entire world.
Each morning when I check my Facebook feed, the three quilting groups I follow are taking the self-quarantine in stride and are posting pictures of their many latest finished projects.
I’ve also noticed that quilting stores are having lots of sales for our online shopping pleasure.
I’m not a big online shopper but I confess I did purchase a kit last week because the price was right, and the design and fabrics really appealed to me.
I’m planning on working on it at a retreat in May. I’m optimistic that things will have run their course by that time.
I also purchased a kit from Charlotte Angotti. She offers a Mystery Quilt Kit every three months. I’ve taken three of her classes in Houston over the years, but this is the first time I’ve participated in her quarterly Mystery Quilt offering.
What’s nice about her kits is it’s all laser cut out and organized for you. Her directions are easy to follow, and I love the idea of starting a quilt that I didn’t have to cut out. I confess the cutting of fabric for a quilt is my least favorite part of the quilting process.
If you make a mistake in the cutting, the whole piecing process can turn into a nightmare. Laser-cut pieces ensure that the piecing of the blocks is very easy and, most of all, accurate.
If you are interested in one of her kits, she has some available on her web site. Just Google her name to find it.
Many of my Facebook friends have also started to deep clean their quilting/sewing rooms.
They are amazed to find UFOs and books and fabric that they had forgotten they had.
I was hoping that staying home more would give me a chance to get acquainted with my new domestic sewing machine. But life always seems to get in the way.
We spent this last week working on a small remodel of our master bathroom.
Thank goodness Home Depot has remained open. We finished last night, so now I need to get back to my quilting studio and complete some quilt tops for my clients.
They probably would appreciate getting their quilts back so they can spend some time applying the label and binding.
My new machine will just have to wait.
Nancy C. JUDD is a Herald correspondent.
