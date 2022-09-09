September is Library Card Sign-Up Month; Septiembre es el Mes de Inscripción para la Tarjeta de la Biblioteca. The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library offers residents of Bell and Coryell counties a free library card. Any student, any age, and however you go to school, can access a world of reading, listening, and learning with their library card.
World Book Online offers resources in English from early learning and PreK to advanced learning at the high school level and Spanish for beginning Spanish-language learners and English-language learners.
For younger students, photographs and videos, games and puzzles, science projects and activities enhance the learning experience. Older students can use the atlas and interactive maps, links to newspapers from around the world, and research aids such as a citation builder.
Featured programs this week at the library:
A-List Club meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday for games and crafting.
Seesaw Science at 2 p.m. Tuesday for preregistered participants.
Adult Writers’ Support Group meets at 6 p.m. Wednesday for writing tips and friendly feedback.
Book Discussion Club meets 6:30 p.m. Thursday to discuss S. J. Sindu’s .”Blue-Skinned Gods.” Join the discussion in person or virtually. Email lyoungblood@harkerheights.gov for an invitation.
Fiber Frenzy meets at 4 p.m. Friday. Assistance and beginning instruction are available this week from an experienced staff member.
