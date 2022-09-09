September is Library Card Sign-Up Month; Septiembre es el Mes de Inscripción para la Tarjeta de la Biblioteca. The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library offers residents of Bell and Coryell counties a free library card. Any student, any age, and however you go to school, can access a world of reading, listening, and learning with their library card.

Use your library card at www.harkerheights.gov/children-s-programs to access World Book e-learning.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.