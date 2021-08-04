Candice Butler, 28, lives in Killeen, works in Harker Heights.
What brought you to the area?
My family brought me to this area.
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from Gary, Indiana.
What is your job title? I am a server.
Where do you work?
I work at IHOP in Harker Heights.
What made you choose this career?
I like working with people.
Are you married?
I am not married.
Do you have any children?
I have three children: Cameryn, 8, Egypt, 4, and Raylon, 3.
What community work do you do?
I do community service at the local food pantry.
Are you a part of any community organizations?
No, not at this time.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like the fact that the people are friendly.
What do you dislike, if anything, about Harker Heights?
I love everything about Harker Heights.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
My favorite restaurant in Harker Heights is Cracker Barrel.
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop in Harker Heights is Target because they have everything you need.
If you could bring anything new to Harker Heights, what would it be and why?
I would bring more free community events so that everyone can come out and enjoy life.
What was the last book that you read?
The last book that I read was “Malcolm X.”
What was the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was “Soul.”
What advice would you give your younger self?
I would tell my younger self that education is everything.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
I see myself thriving in my career and raising my children.
