Educational Outfitters in Harker Heights once again played host to two groups of home-schooled students for Home School Science Sessions on Wednesday.
This week’s lesson was all about light and sound energy with active learning tools like flashlights, mirrors, prisms and tuning forks for every participant.
Science session teacher Jayne Doxsey demonstrated usual items in unusual ways. As kids filed into the classroom area, Doxsey described each item on their individual science trays. Once everyone was seated, a slide show began. Doxsey talked to the kids with a certain wisdom her 40-year teaching career has provided.
The children listened as she explained how the stream of light from their flashlights could be reflected or refracted and demonstrated each concept.
The students followed Doxsey into a darkened hallway to test the theories. Their reactions to this simple science experiment made way for questions about other methods of bending light.
“It’s like magic,” one girl said.
“No, it’s not magic, it’s science,” Doxsey said.
In the second part of the class, Doxsey demonstrated how a tuning fork worked, explaining the principles of sound vibrations.
In another exercise, she asked if they had ever “felt” the music made by some car sound systems when the volume was turned up all the way. She demonstrated the physical movement of grains of rice that jumped from the surface of a plastic wrapped jar when a loud noise was played nearby.
“You can feel the sound,” one student said.
“Yes,” Doxsey said, “you can feel sound.”
The Home School Science Sessions are held every other Wednesday and are specifically designed to assist parents or caregivers of home-schooled children.
There are usually two sessions each day — one for younger kids ages 5-7 and the second one for kids ages 8-12. Classes usually fill early and there has been discussion about whether or not additional classes might be held.
The next class, “Newton’s Laws of Force and Motion” will be held Oct. 26 and will explore the laws of force and motion. Children 5-7 years will need an adult to work with them as students will create a wind-powered vehicle using recycled materials.
A parent or guardian must be in attendance for student safety at the class on Nov. 9. Students will explore surface area, buoyance, camouflage and magnetic principles.
Educational Outfitters is located at 400 E. Central Texas Expressway, across from the Market Heights shopping center, in Harker Heights. To sign up use the “Signup Genius” link on their facebook pagehttps://www.facebook.com/EdOutfitters.
The retail business offers many school and office supplies and encourages educators in any field to search their store for resources.
There are supplies for teaching and learning at any age, even early childhood materials, The store includes items for teaching at the early childhood level, Spanish materials and beginning rythmn and music.
