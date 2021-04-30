Seton Medical Center Harker Heights is hosting a blood drive from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, May 7, at 850 W. Central Texas Expressway in the parking lot of the ambulance bay on the Carter BloodCare bus.
Carter BloodCare reminds the public that volunteer donors help ensure blood is available if and when it’s needed.
The pandemic has kept the blood supply at levels not seen in decades.
Shuttered workplaces and virtual schooling led to blood drive cancellations and a potential loss of more than 50,000 units of blood collected. Carter BloodCare calls on the community to restock the shelves because blood is essential.
A little-known reason why blood is required for hospital blood banks is complications during pregnancy, at childbirth, or post-delivery, leading to significant blood loss.
Severe bleeding is one of the top five causes of pregnancy-related deaths in the United States.
To receive more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Lucy Taylor at (254) 680-6377.
Appointments are encouraged. Donors can complete the medical history questionnaire online on the day of donation, before arriving to give blood.
Donors and staff are required to wear masks; surfaces are cleaned between each donation.
Potential blood donors may volunteer beginning at age 16 with parental consent; 17-year-olds and up may give independently and there is no upper age limit for donating blood.
For more information on donor eligibility, call 1-800-366-2834 or visit carterbloodcare.org.
Have you known or cared for someone who received blood transfusions?
Carter BloodCare believes personal stories are powerful ways to encourage someone to give blood. Share your story by emailing tellusyourstory@carterbloodcare.org and inspire others to give this May.
