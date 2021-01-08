I have spent a lot of time listening to couples during moments of distress in their marriage. However, I have spent more time listening and studying from couples who are happy in their marriage.
Between the two, I have found some profound differences.
Let’s look at some habits I have observed from happy couples.
1. They go to bed at the same time. Obviously, this is not always feasible with different work schedules and deployments, but when husband and wife are both home, this is a simple way to connect.
2. They both work on the marriage. They both give input into vacations, dates, and daily life. When one person does it all, they will eventually feel drained, defeated, and can even develop a lackadaisical attitude. For a healthy relationship, there has to be both partners working on and for the marriage.
3. They spend quality time together. They take walks, have common T.V. shows, watch movies and eat together at the dinner table.
4. They make time for just them. This may be scheduling a date night, taking a vacation without children, and having conversations after the kids are in bed.
5. They discuss finances. They are on the same page on how much gets spent and saved. They also talk to each other before making larger purchases.
6. They respect each other. They know they have different opinions and they listen to their spouse’s input. While there may not always be an agreement on which perspective is “right,” there is never belittling or manipulation.
7. They don’t compare their spouse with others. Every person is unique. When we begin to compare our spouse to another person, we are not being grateful for what we have. Oftentimes, we are comparing someone else’s strengths to our spouse’s weakness. The comparison is simply not accurate. Being grateful for your own spouse leads to contentment.
8. They forgive each other. Many times, there is nothing we can do to change the past. By mentally reliving it, we only stay a prisoner to the circumstances of the past. Doing so hinders our ability to move forward and experience true joy.
9. They don’t keep secrets. Allowing secrets into a marriage is like a robber hiding in your house while you are home. It is only a matter of time before things are stolen from the intimacy of your marriage and your marriage is destroyed. It is not an “if” but a “when.” Even if you are afraid the secret will destroy your marriage, it is better to tell. There are marriage counselors in place that can help you through the mud.
10. They trust each other. This correlates with #9. Trust is built slowly and destroyed fast. Exposing secrets can keep mistrust at bay. Trust is built by telling the truth even when it is hard.
10. They have access to each other’s social media account. For the reason behind this, please reference the marriage column from September 2020. I devoted an entire article to this.
Our daily habits predict our future. John Maxwell wrote, “If I could come to your house and spend one day with you, I would be able to tell whether or not you will be successful.”
The secret to our success in marriage is determined by our daily habits. Do you need to adopt new habits? Do you need to reevaluate your daily agenda?
Until next time, spend some time thinking about these questions and implementing healthy habits.
Kindra Warner is a marriage group facilitator at Grace Christian Center in Killeen and a Herald correspondent.
