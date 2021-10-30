Here are some happenings in the coming week at the Stewart C. Meyer Public Library:
A Tiny Art Show kit is available for pickup at the library beginning Monday,, and art can be turned in beginning on Nov. 15. Watch the library’s Facebook page for more information.
Library director Lisa Youngblood will be hosting “Don’t Worry, Be Happy!” Storytime at 10:15 a.m. Thursday, and “My Mindfulness Walk” Family Night at 6 p.m.
Tuesday brings an in-person Get Crafty program. The virtual version of this program will post on the library’s Facebook page at 4 p.m., and the in-person event will take place at 6 p.m. The featured project this month is to make a necklace pendant from old keys.
For a full list of November activities, see next week’s Heights Herald.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.