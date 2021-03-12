Several years ago, my husband and I both embarked on a weight-loss journey. I had signed up for a program that paid you to lose weight. Since I had to pay to join, we had money at stake.
To ensure my success, my husband helped by going on walks with me. At the end of the six months, I had won enough money for us to take an Alaskan cruise. My husband lost 40 pounds and I lost 30.
While the money and weight loss was great, I realized there was much more to it. Our marriage changed for the better.
We began to use the walks as time to talk. We discussed our children, vacations, our marriage, and our future. We even discussed our health. There was something about that hourlong daily walk that allowed guards to be put down and communication to flow.
We also began cooking and eating differently. It wasn’t necessarily planned to revamp our eating but after all the physical exercise, we quit wanting some of the junk food. When we were cooking together, more bonding would occur.
I began to think perhaps there was something to couples losing weight together and it turns out, there is!
According to an article by Jon Beaty, “In a study published by The Journals of Gerontology, researchers Adena Galinsky and Linda Waite studied data from 732 married couples. They discovered that a person’s physical health does weigh heavily on marital satisfaction. Husbands and wives who assessed their personal health to be poor were more likely to give a low rating to the quality of their marriage. Spouses who assessed their personal health to be excellent rated their marital satisfaction high.”
Since a person’s health weighs heavily on marital satisfaction, let’s look at some tips to get us on the right track.
1. Drink water. Yes, this is simple but most of us are not drinking enough water. Weigh yourself then cut that number in half. That is how many ounces of water you should drink each day.
2. Become a team. Cheer and encourage each other. No negative comments or defensiveness.
3. Set one big goal and several smaller goals. For example, if you want to lose 25 pounds, set a small goal of losing 8 pounds first. When you reach that, celebrate with going to the movies, weekend getaway, or whatever. Try to not use food as your celebration, though.
4. Meal prep for the week. Get as much food premade as possible so you don’t end up just ravenging and derail your success. Sam’s Club in Harker Heights sells Hefty food containers that can be microwaved and frozen. They are inexpensive at $8 for 40. Search Pinterest for healthy food ideas. Whole 30 helped us to retrain our eating in the beginning but we are not as restrictive now.
5. Walk or exercise together.
Of all the things I could mention, this had the most profound impact on our marriage.
As you walk, you can talk.
Every couple’s journey is different. However, the one thing that is consistent is the benefits involved.
As you become physically healthier, you become maritally healthier, and that’s a benefit that makes my heart happy.
Until next time, set some goals and get started!
Kindra Warner is a marriage group facilitator at Grace Christian Center in Killeen and a Herald correspondent.
