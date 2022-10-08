Garage sales can provide some interesting finds of an eclectic nature. Just ask Killeen resident Linda Isley, who shopped around at the house of Gloria Harris in Harker Heights during the community garage sale last weekend.

Isley said she has filled the game room of her house with all kinds of garage sale finds, such as a mannequin named “Fred,” a “great big beer wolf,” an alien and an 8-foot tall jester.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.