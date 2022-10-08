Garage sales can provide some interesting finds of an eclectic nature. Just ask Killeen resident Linda Isley, who shopped around at the house of Gloria Harris in Harker Heights during the community garage sale last weekend.
Isley said she has filled the game room of her house with all kinds of garage sale finds, such as a mannequin named “Fred,” a “great big beer wolf,” an alien and an 8-foot tall jester.
“It’s just fun,” Isley said of shopping at garage sales. “Just looking at stuff, buying that dumb chicken like I really needed it. It’s about this big (3 feet tall) and it’s all ... it’s like you don’t need it, but you gotta have it.
“I mean, you know, where are you going to buy things like that at the store.”
She said she has her front yard — where the chicken will go — full of garage sale finds, including mannequin legs with “outrageous heels” and a tree that has a head and arms attached to it.
From Harris’ house, Isley found a pair of high-heel shoes the intends to put on the chicken sculpture.
For Harris, who lives on the northern part of Harker Heights on West Mockingbird Lane, the day started early with people waiting for the garage sale to start.
“Generally, that’s what’s happened to us,” Harris said. “I was out here real early this morning. I was literally out here trying to set up by 5 o’clock because when we’ve advertised it for whatever time, there would be people sitting out there waiting, and they’re trying to buy things and you’re like, ‘Wait, wait, wait, wait a minute.’”
Joining Harris in the garage sale were Killeen residents Judy and Terry Tyler.
“Killeen doesn’t do this,” Judy Tyler said. “So we usually join forces anyway whenever we have garage sales, so we just brought our treasures here to Harker Heights.”
Similarly, near the high school on Drawbridge Drive, Lacey Bennett said people were lined up waiting early.
“We actually did not make it out the front door and start placing stuff before people were in our driveway,” she said.
Bennett said she and her family missed the deadline for being on the city’s website but held a garage sale anyway and started around 7:30 a.m.
“Our intention was to have everything out,” she said. “We didn’t make it out the door before people were pulling up.”
The city of Harker Heights has done a citywide garage sale twice a year — once in the spring and once in the fall.
