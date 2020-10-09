A gun show came to town last weekend bringing several vendors that were selling various types of guns from old Colt revolvers to rifles and even knives.
The Real Texas Gun Show was held Saturday and Sunday at the Harker Heights Event Center, 710 Edwards Drive.
The event had about 70 vendors, organizers said.
“They are selling all types of firearms ... ammo and gun-related and knife-related items,” said Aubrey Sanders Jr., owner of The Real Texas Gun Show. “We are selling things pretty much under that umbrella of items.
Other items for sale at the event included tactical gear, clothing and books.
Sanders said that he has been doing the gun show for about 15 years.
“I mainly do them in Central and Southeast Texas,” he said. “I am based out of Arlington.”
The gun show was also allowing people to bring in their guns to sell under regulations.
“We are a family safe environment,” Sanders said, “We don’t want any accidental discharges, so people need to make sure that they are unloaded, and when you bring it in we will temporarily disable them with a zip tie. ... After that you are free to go to try to sell them or trade them if you are legally able to. Vendors will be looking to buy them.”
Mary Doggett, a vendor at the show, was selling various African art and jewelry.
“I am also selling shirts, purses and walking sticks,” she said. “I’ve been doing shows for 30 years and I think I have done this show for about five years.”
Mack McKinney, was selling collectors and memorabilia coins.
“I am also selling silver coins and other highly collectible coins,” he said. “I started selling coins in 2009, but believe it or not, the most popular item we stock up on that sells the most at the last show, wont sell for three shows. It varies from show to show on how popular each item is.”
Upon entry into the event, attendees were required to have their temperatures taken.
“Anybody over 100.4 does not get in,” he said, “Over 7,000 people (statewide) that we scanned since doing this, we have only turned away one of them.”
The Texas Gun Show will be back in Harker Heights during the weekend of Dec. 4 and 5.
“We also might come back during the first weekend of November.” Sanders said.
