The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library has kept up a steady stream of both virtual and in-person programs and events all summer long. With the end of summer and beginning of the new school year fast approaching, it brought the summer to a close with a special, in-person musical performance by Joe McDermott.
McDermott, who hails from the Austin area, has been performing at the Heights library for about 15 years, or as he said, “about half of my entire career.”
Many of the children that came to the Wednesday morning show were long-standing fans, as is library director Lisa Youngblood, who said, “He’s fun. He’s one of my all-time favorites.”
Children didn’t have to wait for the show to start, either. McDermott had them up and moving even as people were still trickling in with a musical “Simon Says”-type game, having them follow his directions as he played his guitar (which, he informed his audience, he’d named “Taylor”). “If you’re children, stand up. If you’re children sit down. If you’re children …”
His performance, in fact, was full of audience participation. He opened with “If You’re Happy and You Know It,” which had children not only clapping, and stomping their feet, but also shaking their entire bodies around.
The rest of his performance featured his own original songs which had children fully involved with both body movement and using their imaginations. “Ride, Ride, Ride” had children galloping on a horse and riding on a motorcycle. The song “Rollercoaster” had children exchanging their nickels for tickets, which they had to (pretend) hand to fair workers to get on the rollercoaster, then had them moving up and down, side to side, as McDermott sang.
He was also quite a storyteller, using a bit of narrative to introduce his songs “What’s Not to Love About a Skunk?” (which had children shouting out that a skunk is, “Stinky!”) and “I am Baby, I am Trouble, I Can Walk,” which had children laughing along about the baby’s antics.
McDermott also incorporated some poetry. He told his audience, “Don’t say the last word,” then led them right down the path to do just that, which, they found, got them doused with streams of water. They squealed in delight, and of course finished McDermott’s verses more loudly than before just for the chance to get hit with water again.
Children were highly entertained by the song “Flying Saucer” (in which the UFO is an intergalactic ice cream truck run by an alien teenaged girl), and had fun moving and dancing to “I Got Stuck in an Elevator.” The show ended with “Everybody Plays Air Guitar,” which had them every bit as busy and engaged as at the beginning of the show as they rocked out on their air guitars.
McDermott had as much fun as the children in his audience did, saying, “Harker Heights is always great.”
As for the children, 5-year-old Steven Bowles put it best as he was leaving, saying to McDermott, “Thank you for the best show ever!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.