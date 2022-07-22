Lucas Miller, who bills himself as the Singing Zoologist, brought his musical and educational program to the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library on Wednesday.
Miller performed at two morning shows, entertaining a large crowd of children and adults with his songs about animals, wetlands and the food chain.
Miller has visited the library with his educational show several times, but because of COVID concerns, last year’s visit was outside at a very hot and humid Carl Levin Park.
Wednesday’s program took place in the cool surroundings of the library’s large activity room.
“It’s good to be indoors,” Miller quipped just before the 11 a.m. show began.
Miller asked the audience of about 100 adults and children for requests, and many children already had their favorites in mind, including the popular “Cheetah Song.”
Lyrics to the songs along with cartoon images and actual animal photos were projected on a screen while Miller sang and used a variety of stuffed animals and animal puppets to illustrate the clever lyrics, while the crowd sang and clapped along.
Miller performed his greatest hits, including the “Anaconda La Bamba,” for which he used a long plush snake puppet to entertain the crowd as he sang.
Using a guitar, a variety of puppets and stuffed animals, Miller taught the audience members about subjects the difference between herbivores (plant eaters), carnivores (meat eaters), insectivores (bug eaters) and omnivores (animals such as raccoons that will eat about anything).
As parents and their children sat cross-legged on the floor, Miller led them in several catchy songs, while also weaving in educational information about everything from how fast a cheetah runs to the interconnected ecology of wetlands.
During the “Mako Shark Song,” Miller donned a gray plush shark puppet and “swam” around the room to shrieks and squeals of delight from the children in attendance.
And when it came time for the “Cheetah Song,” the kids were on their feet, pawing the air as if running, each time Miller said, “Go!” to start off the song’s chorus.
At the start of the show, Miller said he hoped to turn the kids in the audience into “little animal experts.”
He also noted that it’s easy to find misinformation on the internet, and he asked the children where they could be sure to get the real facts about the animals they were learning about.
After a few moments, Miller enthusiastically said, “The library!”
The children and parents all clapped their appreciation in response.
During last year’s visit, Miller praised the work of the Harker Heights public library, calling it the “best library in the state.”
“Let’s hear it for the library,” he said during the Carl Levin Park event. “They will guide you, they will take you to the facts.”
Miller’s performances were part of the library’s Summer Reading Club program, which continues Wednesday with performances by magician Kent Cummins at 9:30 and 11 a.m.
