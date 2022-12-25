The Central Texas College Fine Arts music program recently announced six members of the CTC Choir earned spots in the Texas Two-Year College All-State Choir and one was chosen as an alternate. The students will perform with other all-state musicians in a concert scheduled during the annual Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) conference at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio in February.
For the second consecutive year, Ashley Demers, soprano II, was selected for all-state honors.
She is joined by first-timers Crystal Larocco, soprano I; Erin Ganaway, alto II; Esteban Lopez Flores, tenor I; Thomas Gutierrez, tenor II; and Kenneth Mareko, bass I. Named as an alternate for the choir was Jovita Castro, tenor I, who earned all-state honors last year.
The CTC singers competed against other two-year college students from across the state starting with auditions hosted by 33 TMEA regions. Individually, they performed selected pieces for a panel of judges and then advanced to compete against musicians from eight TMEA other area competitions. The highest-ranking musicians were then selected to perform in the TMEA all- state groups.
The all-state members will now participate in sectional and joint rehearsals culminating with the TMEA All-State Mixed Choir concert on Feb. 11 at 5 p.m. in the convention center’s Stars at Night Ballroom.
